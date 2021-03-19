Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.86

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 4.62 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06), with a volume of 199,779 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 96.06. The company has a market capitalization of £7.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

About Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

