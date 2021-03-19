Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a $120.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HZNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

