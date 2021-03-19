Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.50.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $88.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $96.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock worth $23,193,121 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,303,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

