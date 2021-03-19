Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $192.32

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 192.32 ($2.51) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.61). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 268.20 ($3.50), with a volume of 226,299 shares trading hands.

HTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hunting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 260 ($3.40).

The company has a market capitalization of £442.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 244 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.06%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

