Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Huntsman by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 181,321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.