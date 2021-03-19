Huobi Token Price Hits $14.30 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and approximately $361.41 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $14.30 or 0.00024408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00051311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.00633346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00069236 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00034829 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

