Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Peter Sears Sells 8,856 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.62 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on H. Longbow Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

