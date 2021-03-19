HyperCash (HC) Trading Up 22.7% This Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $52.70 million and $20.09 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,634.75 or 1.00022515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00037708 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.53 or 0.00388137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00276073 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.51 or 0.00741211 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00074666 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005080 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (CRYPTO:HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

