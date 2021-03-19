IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to $12.50 at Maxim Group

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Acumen Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get IBI Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. IBI Group has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.