iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,714. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,982,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,555,000 after buying an additional 1,648,174 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,954,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,310,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.