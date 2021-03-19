Idea Chain Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.38 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 38.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for approximately $5.00 or 0.00008443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.38 million and approximately $10,426.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.81 or 0.00451986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00062959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00141945 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00063651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.00692644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,250,580 tokens. Idea Chain Coin’s official website is ideachaincoin.com.

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.