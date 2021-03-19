Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

IDRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.77. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). Equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 53,519 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.