Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Gap Down to $5.21

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $2.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 636,056 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IDRA. Wedbush cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut Idera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.88). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel B. Soland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 53,519 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 115,927.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.