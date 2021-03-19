iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut iHeartMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.63.

iHeartMedia stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that iHeartMedia will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 52,244 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,228 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

