IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut IHS Markit from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.47.

INFO opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

