IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading 7.1% Higher

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.26. 349,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 425,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $29.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). IMAC had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMAC stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned about 0.27% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

