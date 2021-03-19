ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.10

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 642,036 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

