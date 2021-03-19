Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “BUY” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.13.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$29.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.20 and a 52 week high of C$32.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.78%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

