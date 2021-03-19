IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%.

IMV stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. IMV has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $211.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMV. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

