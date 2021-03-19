Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.31.

Incyte stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.91.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Incyte by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Incyte by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

