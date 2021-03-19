Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $115.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report sales of $115.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.96 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $120.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $459.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.82 million to $462.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $471.91 million, with estimates ranging from $462.42 million to $481.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 61,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,813,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $90.57. 713,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

