Independent Research Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €78.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €69.81 ($82.13).

ETR:HEI opened at €72.72 ($85.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 1-year high of €74.04 ($87.11).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

