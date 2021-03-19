India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.94. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 2,813,327 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in India Globalization Capital stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) by 3,167.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.13% of India Globalization Capital worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

