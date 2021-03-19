Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the February 11th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Industrias Peñoles from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPOAF opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22. Industrias Peñoles has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias PeÃ±oles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico and internationally. It operates through Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Other segments. The company is also involved in the smelting and refining of non-ferrous metals.

