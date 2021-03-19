Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to report sales of $332.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.00 million and the highest is $335.50 million. Infinera posted sales of $330.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,184,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.41.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,887.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after acquiring an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

