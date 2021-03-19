Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $35.63. 526,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,091,898. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

