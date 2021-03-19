Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 362,570 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 362,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000. Holly Energy Partners makes up approximately 1.7% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Holly Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

