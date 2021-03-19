Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INOV. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INOV opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Pulido sold 100,000 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 4th quarter worth about $3,267,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 36,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

