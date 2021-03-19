Insider Buying: Apria (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Acquires $110,500.00 in Stock

Apria (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HAYW opened at $17.09 on Friday. Apria has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $17.98.

About Apria

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

