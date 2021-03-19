Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $22,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Najeeb Ghauri acquired 5,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $20,050.00.

NTWK stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

