Insider Selling: Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 19,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of -1.54. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athersys by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Athersys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 533,510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2,539.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 352,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 339,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Athersys by 710.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 121,964 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

