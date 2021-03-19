Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $109.80 on Friday. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BlackLine by 18.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BlackLine by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.10.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

