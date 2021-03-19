Insider Selling: Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Sells 8,628 Shares of Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.86. 15,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.12 million, a P/E ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 10,174.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 561.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 46.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 40.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.