Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 33,350 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,441,553.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -180.56 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

