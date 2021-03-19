Insider Selling: Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Insider Sells £235,735.11 in Stock

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) insider John David Burns sold 7,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,303 ($43.15), for a total value of £235,735.11 ($307,989.43).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,224 ($42.12) on Friday. Derwent London Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,670 ($47.95). The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -46.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,243.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,276.30 ($42.81).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

