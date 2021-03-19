Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $69,605.22 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,174.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -260.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $1,840,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.