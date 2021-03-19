Insider Selling: Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Sells 14,765 Shares of Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $762,316.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,767.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brenton Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $709,310.60.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84.

On Friday, January 8th, Brenton Taylor sold 11,017 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $514,714.24.

NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.92. The stock had a trading volume of 270,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. Inogen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

