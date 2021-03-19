Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Insider Sells 37,584 Shares of Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $1,473,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares in the company, valued at $6,150,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samuel Gfall Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,751,000 after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after purchasing an additional 362,545 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after purchasing an additional 935,872 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

