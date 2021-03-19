Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 1,363 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $36,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $46,342.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 1,363 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $41,176.23.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. 25,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,567. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.72 million. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

