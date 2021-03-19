Insider Selling: LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Sells 13,410 Shares of Stock

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) COO Michael Larry Snider sold 13,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total value of $1,858,357.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,755,332.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Larry Snider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $145.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 100.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in LGI Homes by 127.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 19.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.86.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

