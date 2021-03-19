Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $194,025.60 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,791.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $253.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -362.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.56 and a 1 year high of $307.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

