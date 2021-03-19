Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells 13,384 Shares of Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 13,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $752,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,383 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Elizabeth Crain sold 6,692 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $371,406.00.

MC opened at $56.96 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.92.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

