Insider Selling: Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Sells $566,994.40 in Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ken Worzel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nordstrom alerts:

On Wednesday, January 6th, Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12.

Nordstrom stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.