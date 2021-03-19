Insider Selling: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Sells C$151,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,232,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,740,972.20.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total value of C$157,500.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$89,400.00.

OSK opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.67 and a 12 month high of C$4.85.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark raised their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

