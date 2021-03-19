Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President Sells 5,400 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 14,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 79,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the third quarter valued at $282,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Overstock.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 16,017 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Overstock.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.17.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

