Insider Selling: Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Insider Sells 23,476 Shares of Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

