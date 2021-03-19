Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells $458,800.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total value of $529,560.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total value of $544,640.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $114.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.88.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SWAV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

