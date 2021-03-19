Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$579,700.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 30th, Yikang Liu sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.50, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Yikang Liu sold 8,333 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$72,497.10.

Shares of TSE SVM remained flat at $C$6.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 785,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,337. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 27.51. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.52 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.