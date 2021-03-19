Insider Selling: TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TechTarget stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.24. The stock had a trading volume of 416,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,335. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

