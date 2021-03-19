Insider Selling: Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Sells 11,207 Shares of Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $225,036.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 27,557 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $551,415.57.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 31,264 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $613,712.32.

On Thursday, March 4th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 100 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $2,041.00.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

